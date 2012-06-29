kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© chopard

Stars
06/29/2012

George Michael bei "White Tie & Tiara"-Ball

Als gestern in der Früh erstmals sein neuer Hit "White Light" auf Ö3 lief, in dem er seine Wien-Erfahrungen verarbeitete, schlummerte George Michael noch tief und fest.

von Marion Hauser

© Bild: chopard

fuck

© Bild: chopard

fucvk

© Bild: WireImage for Chopard

WireImage for ChopardWINDSOR, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (A TOTAL OF 2 OUT OF THE 10 IMAGES CAN BE USED PER UK NEWSPAPER PUBLICATION AND EQUIVALENT ONLINE) David Furnish, Naomi Watts and Elton John all are wearing Chopard in this handout ima

© Bild: Chjopard

Chopard

© Bild: Chjopard

Chopard

© Bild: WireImage

WireImageWINDSOR, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (CALL FOR IMAGE - PREMIUM FEES APPLY. THESE IMAGES SIT OUTSIDE OF ALL SUBSCRIPTION DEALS) George Michael and Caroline Scheufele attends the 14th Annual White Tie and Tiara Ball to Benefit Elton Jo

| Stand: 06/29/2012, 17:06