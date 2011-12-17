Fox, Aniston oder Klum: Wer ist die heißeste Frau?

Das Jahresende naht: Grund genug für das Magazin Men's Health die "heißesten Frauen aller Zeiten" zu wählen. Sehen Sie hier die Top 20.
aniston
REUTERSModel Heidi Klum poses upon arriving at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT) (AMA-ARRIVALS)
dapdHeidi Klum arrives at the third annual TeenNick HALO awards in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2011. The HALO awards honors real teens who are "Helping and Leading Others". (Foto:Matt Sayles/AP/dapd)
sexy
sexy
EPAepa03029611 Colombian singer Shakira arrives for the 40 Principales Awards 2011 at the Palace of Sports in Madrid, Spain, 09 December 2011. Los 40 Principales is the main musical radio station in Spain with more than 4,000,000 listeners. EPA/EMILIO NA
EPAepa02999330 Colombian singer Shakira performs during the 12th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 10 November 2011. Latin GRAMMY Awards recognize artistic and/or technical achievement, not sales figures or chart positions, and the win
sexy
APFILE - In this Feb. 14, 2005 file photo, Anna Nicole Smith poses for photographers after arriving for a movie premiere at Graumans Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Dresses that the late Playboy model wore to the Kentucky Derby wi
sexy
dapdFILE - In this Oct. 5, 2011 file photo, Model Christie Brinkley attends the premiere of "Ides of March" at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York. Brinkley vows shell immediately repay the $531,000 she owes in back taxes. (Foto:Evan Agostini, File/AP/dapd)
sexy
REUTERSActress Jenny McCarthy poses at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT) (AMA-ARRIVALS)
www.pps.at MEGAN FOX - ARMANI PROMO
APFILE - In this Sept. 11, 2009 file photo, actress Megan Fox participates in a press conference for the film "Jennifers Body" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, file)
sexy
sexy
REUTERSActress Scarlett Johansson arrives to present at the 83rd annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)(OSCARS-ARRIVALS)
EPAepa02200546 Actress Scarlett Johansson, of the US, arrives for the 2010 American Theater Wings Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, 13 June 2010. The annual awards honor excellence in Broadway theatre. EPA/PETER FOLEY
sexy
sexy
sexy
sexy
sexy
sexy
sexy
sexy
APThis undated photo provided Thursday, Dec. 11, 2008 by CMG Worldwide shows Bettie Page. Page, the 1950s secretary-turned-model whose controverisal photographs in skimpy attire or none at all helped set the stage for the 1960s sexual revolution, died Thu
sexy
sexy
sexy
sexy
sexy
sexy
sexy
sexy
sexy
dapdActress Jennifer Aniston arrives at the 18th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Monday, Oct. 17, 2011. The dinner celebrates womenís achievements in film. (Foto:Matt Sayles/AP/dapd)
jennifer aniston