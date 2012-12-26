kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Über die gescheitere Ehe mit Seal: "Ich habe Ja gesagt und wollte, dass es für immer ist. Ich habe nicht mit dem Gedanken geheiratet, dass es nach ein paar Jahren wieder vorbei ist."

Promi-Jahresrückblick
12/26/2012

Exaltiertes Beinposing & andere Skandälchen

Todesfälle, Skandälchen und Trennungen. Der Promi-Jahresrückblick 2012.

von Christina Michlits

www.photopress.atArchive Pictures: Heidi Klum and Seal

Heidi Klum und ihr Bodyguard

Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston

jolie-000_AP_Amy Sancetta.jpg

jolies leg

EPAepa03334361 Spanish King Juan Carlos stumbles and falls to the ground during his visit to the Spanish Armed Forces Staff headquarters in Madrid, Spain, 02 August 2012. Reportedly the incident did not stop the Spanish monarch from continuing his visit a

REUTERSSpains King Juan Carlos (R) waves beside Queen Sofia before attending an Easter mass at the cathedral in Palma de Mallorca April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo (SPAIN - Tags: ROYALS ENTERTAINMENT RELIGION)

Der ?Life Ball 2012? am 19. Mai live in ORF 2

LIFE BALL 2012: BANDERAS / CAMPELL

dapdFILE - In this Monday, March 28, 2011 file photo, cast member Katie Holmes, right, and Tom Cruise arrive at the premiere of "The Kennedys" at The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cruise and Homes are calling it qui

www.photopress.atSuri Cruise and Katie Holmes out and about in New York City(NYC)

stewart, kristen, pattinson

REUTERSCast member Kristen Stewart poses during a photocall for the film "On The Road", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

prinz harry

prinz harry

William und Kate sind britische Olympia-Botschafter

dapdPrince William and his wife Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take a walk through a central city park in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Sept. 14, 2012. Prince William and Kate are on a nine-day tour of the Far East and South Pacific in celebrat

schwarzenegger

Schwarzenegger

File photo of Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez in

People Halle Berry

Britain's Prince William leaves the King Edward VI

File photograph shows Britain's Prince William and

