Elyas M'Barek: Hollywood? Nein, danke!

Germann actor Elyas M'Barek and actress Josefine Preuss arrive on the red carpet for the Bambi 2012 media awards ceremony in Duesseldorf November 22, 2012. Every year, the German media company 'Hubert Burda Media', honors celebrities from the world of entertainment, literature, sports and politics with the Bambi awards. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)