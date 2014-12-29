kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Zu einem großen Star avanciert ist die Sängerin Alicia Keys.

© Deleted - 927186

Baby-Namen
12/29/2014

Eigenwilliger Name für Alicia Keys' Sohn

Für ihr zweites Kind hat sich die Sängerin für einen ausgefallenen Namen entschieden.

© Bild: Deleted - 927186

Alicia Keys

© Bild: Deleted - 457731

Alicia Keys

© Bild: Reuters/TYRONE SIU

File photo of Kate Winslet and Ned Rocknroll in Ho

© Bild: www.photopress.at

Kate Winslet

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSMusician Matthew Bellamy (L) and actress Kate Hudson arrive at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

© Bild: Deleted - 2910

13107285880899.jpg

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSU.S. actress Kate Hudson poses during a photocall for the movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi (ITALY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

© Bild: WWW.PHOTOPRESS.AT/www.photopress.at

Victoria Beckham and Harper Sighting

© Bild: Deleted - 244302

Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham

© Bild: APA/NICK WILKINSON

FILE BRITAIN VICTORIA BECKHAM PREGNANT

© Bild: Deleted - 2958

13107306450782.jpg

© Bild: Deleted - 2973

1310730959070.jpg

© Bild: rts

13107309440861.jpg

| Stand: 12/29/2014, 10:24