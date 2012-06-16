Drum prüfe, wer sich ewig bindet

Hochzeits-Mania von Hollywood bis zum Hochadel. Die Promi-Brautpaare im KURIER-Liebes-Check.
dapdLiam Hemsworth, left, and Miley Cyrus arrive at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party in West Hollywood, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012. (Foto:Dan Steinberg/AP/dapd)
REUTERSActors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (GOLDENGLOBES-ARRIVALS)
REUTERSSinger Beth Ditto (R) and girlfriend Kristin Ogata kiss during red carpet arrivals for the screening of the film "De rouille et dos", in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTA
dapdGrand-Duc Guillaume of Luxembourg, right, and Countess Stephanie de Lannoy arrive for the christening ceremony of Princess Estelle of Sweden in the Royal Chapel in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday, May 22, 2012. Princess Estelle is the daughter of Crown Pri
REUTERSActor Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Thomas arrive for amfARs Cinema Against AIDS 2012 event in Antibes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
dapdBernie Ecclestone, president and CEO of Formula One Managment, is flanked by his partner Fabiana Flosi as they attend a charity fashion show in Monaco, Friday, May 25, 2012. The Monaco Formula One Grand Prix will take place here on Sunday. (Foto:Luca
people.com
REUTERSGerman TV host Nazan Eckes (R) and her partner Julian Khol arrive on the red carpet for the 62nd Bambi media awards ceremony in Potsdam November 11, 2010. Each year, German media company Hubert Burda Media, honours celebrities from the world of ent
Swarovski Innsbruck-, -, Markus Langes-Swarovski, Julia Ronacher, -