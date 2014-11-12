Drogenfrei: Pete Doherty ist in Thailand auf Entzug
Hat er es nun tatsächlich geschafft? Pete Dohertys Bandkollege ist ganz begeistert von dessen Entzugs-Erfolg.
Cast member Doherty poses during a photocall at t
REUTERSBritish rock singer Pete Doherty leaves Thames Magistrates Court in east London April 20, 2006, following sentencing for charges of possessing heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis. The 26-year-old Babyshambles singer, who previously had a relationshi
09862114_ppsvie.jpg
BRITAIN MUSIC
Pete Doherty wegen Kokainbesitzes zu sechs Monaten
REUTERSBritish rock singer Pete Doherty arrives at Ealing Magistrates Court in west London in this January 11, 2006 file photo. Doherty, who had a relationship with model Kate Moss, was charged on March 7, 2006 with seven counts of possessing drugs. REUTE
EPAepa02625767 British musician Pete Doherty smokes a cigarette on set during a shooting for the movie Confessions of a Young Contemporary in Suenching, Germany, 10 March 2011. Doherty stars for his debut performance on the large screen in an adaptation o
REUTERSCast member Pete Doherty poses during a photocall for the film "Confession of a Child of the Century", by directyr Sylvie Vede, he 6he 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (FRANCE - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
REUTERSCast member Pete Doherty (R) and Lily Cole pose during a photocall for the film "Confession of a Child of the Century", by dtor ielvie Verheyde, at the the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier (FRANCE - Tag
02785665_ppsvie.jpg