kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Charlène und Albert mit den Taufpaten ihrer Kinder. Gareth Wittstock und Nerine Pienaar sind die Paten von Gabriella (li.), Christopher Levine Jr. und Diane de Polignac Nigra von Jacques (re.).

© REUTERS/JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER

Eindrücke
05/10/2015

Monaco: Die schönsten Bilder der Taufe

Sehr elegant ging die Taufe von Jacques und Gabriella vonstatten.

© Bild: REUTERS/JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER

Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess C

© Bild: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

Pierre Casiraghi, his girlfriend Beatrice Borromeo

© Bild: APA/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

MONACO ROYAL BAPTISM

© Bild: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

Prince Albert II of Monaco holds Princess Gabriell

© Bild: REUTERS/JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER

Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess C

© Bild: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess C

© Bild: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess C

© Bild: REUTERS/JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER

Princess Caroline of Hanover protects the head of

© Bild: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess C

© Bild: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess C

© Bild: REUTERS/JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER

Princess Caroline of Hanover protects the head of

© Bild: REUTERS/JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER

Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess C

© Bild: REUTERS/JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER

Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess C

© Bild: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess C

© Bild: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess C

© Bild: REUTERS/JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER

Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess C

© Bild: REUTERS/JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER

Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess C

© Bild: REUTERS/JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER

Princess Charlene is cheered by the crowd as she a

© Bild: REUTERS/JEAN-PAUL PELISSIER

Princess Charlene is cheered by the crowd as she a

| Stand: 05/10/2015, 11:28