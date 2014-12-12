kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Ja, auch Superstars haben meist nicht von Natur aus perfekte Haut und schönes Haar. Cindy Crawfords Geheimrezept gegen geschwollene Augen und Mimikfältchen sind rohe Kartoffelscheiben.

12/12/2014

Cindy Crawford ist neidisch auf Jung-Models

Die 48-Jährige hätte in jungen Jahren auch gerne mehr Charakter gezeigt.

Cindy Crawford

Famous US model/actress Cindy Crawford wears a blue-jeans and a transparent stripped top designed by Swish Jeans, during the presentation of the Spring/Summer 1998 collection at the Milan Fashion Shows, here 02 October. The shows of Italian fashion design

Diane von Furstenberg, Cara Delevingne

46-65154789.jpg

Cara Delevingne

EPAepa02709834 US model, actress Cindy Crawford arrives for the 18th annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles, California, USA 29 April 2011. EPA/PAUL BUCK

USA PEOPLE CINDY CRAWFORD

12/12/2014