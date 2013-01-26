kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Wieder Wirbel um Carla Bruni: Die 45-Jährige, die immer wieder Ehe und Familie als ideales Lebensmodell anpries und jüngst Feministinnen verärgerte, weil sie die Frauenbewegung als „überholt“ bezeichnete, kann der bürgerlichen Familie offenbar nicht mehr so viel abgewinnen:

Krise bei Sarkozys & Obamas
01/26/2013

Carla Bruni auf Abwegen: Hat sie einen Neuen?

Carla Bruni wurde mit einem italienischen Unternehmer gesichtet & Michelle Obama soll vor Eifersucht toben.

von Alexandra Uccusic

| Stand: 01/26/2013, 10:49