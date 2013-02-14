Großer Druck und blutige Zehen
Beyonce will ihrer Tochter Blue Ivy eine normalere Kindheit bieten, als sie sie hatte.
07930826_ppsvie.jpg
USA GRAMMY AWARDS 2013
"Beyonce: Life Is But A Dream" New York Premiere
07529392_ppsvie.jpg
07529385_ppsvie.jpg
Nets Knicks Basketball
Beyonce mit Baby Blue Ivy
"Beyonce: Life Is But A Dream" New York Premiere
Beyonce Kind.jpg
Beyonce and Destiny's Child perform during the ha
MUSIC GROUP DESTINY'S CHILD AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC
46. Grammy Awards fünf Preise für Beyonce Knowles
DESTINYS CHILD POSES WITH ENTERTAINER OF YEAR AWAR
MUSIC GROUP DESTINY'S CHILD AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC
BEYONCE KNOWLES PERFORMS AT MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS
USA AMERICAN FOOTBALL SUPER BOWL
Beyonce performs during the half-time show of NFL
Musiker Jay Z and Beyonce Bild: REUTERS/Mike Stone
Beyonce Good Morning America.jpg
Singer Beyonce looks for her seat as she and her h
KNOWLES
USA GRAMMY AWARDS 2013
Beyonce performs during the half-time show of Sup
People Beyonce Jay-Z
People Beyonce Jay-Z