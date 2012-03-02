kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Stars
03/02/2012

Bein raus, Brust vor: Die Posen der Stars

Angelina Jolies Bein sorgte bei der 84. Oscarverleihung für mehr Furore als die Gewinner. Mittlerweile hat es sogar eine eigene Twitter-Seite. Plus: Andere Star-Posen am roten Teppich.

von Lydia Kozich

| Stand: 03/02/2012, 10:04