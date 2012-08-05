Badenixen, die zu Idolen wurden

Marilyn Monroe, Ursula Andress, Pamela Anderson und Borat - fast jedes Jahrzehnt brachte seine eigenen Bade-Idole hervor.
sdf
AP*** FILE *** Esther Williams, the theme girl of the first annual Los Angeles Swimming and Diving Contest to be held in September 1942, is seen in this August 1942 photo.Williams is in the hospital for treatment of a minor infection and will stay there f
ghj
APOverview of an exhibition showing photographs of U.S. actress Marilyn Monroe taken by photographer Sam Shaw at the Cafe Einstein - Unter den Linden in Berlin Monday, Feb. 2, 2004. The exhibition of Marilyn Monroe photos, many of them previously unpublis
sdf
ARD DegetoARD JAMES BOND - 007 JAGT DR. NO (Dr. no), England 1962, Regie Terence Young, am Samstag (19.11.11) um 00:00 Uhr im Ersten.Geheimagent James Bond 007 (Sean Connery) ist sehr angetan von der attraktiven Honey (Ursula Andress), als er diese am Str
sdf
sdf
dapdFILE - In this 1979 file publicity image originally released by Warner Bros., Dudley Moore embraces actress Bo Derek during the filming of "10," directed by Blake Edwards. Edwards, 88, the director and writer known for clever dialogue and occasional b
REUTERSThe famous red swimsuit that Farrah Fawcett wore during the photo shoot that resulted in the now iconic original 1976 Farrah Fawcett swimsuit poster is seen in this photograph released by the National Museum of American History in Washington Februa
sdf
sdf
dpa/dpawebARCHIV - Die Kombo zeigt (l) die Schauspielerin Ursula Andress in "James Bond jagt Dr. No" (Szenenfoto von 1962) - in dem Bikinihöschen steckt ein breites Messer. US-Star Halle Berry (r) schreitet 40 Jahre später in "James Bond 007 - Stirb an
sdf
sdf
sdf
sd