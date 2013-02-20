kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

© verleih

Selena, Ashley & Co
02/20/2013

Auf diese Mädchen steht die Teeniewelt

Selena, Vanessa und Ashley: Sie sind die neuen Vorlbilder der Teenies.

von Christina Michlits

© Bild: verleih

spring.jpg

© Bild: pps

08039903_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: pps

08039805_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: verleih

springbreakers3.jpg

© Bild: pps

08039704_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: Deleted - 367803

APVanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday, March 7, 2010, in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)

© Bild: pps

08039777_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: pps

08039915_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: pps

08039882_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: pps

08039849_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: pps

08039879_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: dapd

dapdIn this image released by Starpix, actress Vanessa Hudgens poses at the premiere of "Spring Breakers" at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 7, 2012. (Foto:Starpix, Marion Curtis/AP/dapd)

© Bild: pps

07425460_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: REUTERS

REUTERSU.S. actresses Vanessa Hudgens (L) and Selena Gomez pose on the red carpet during a screening for the movie "Spring Breakers" at the 69th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile (ITALY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

© Bild: pps

08039894_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: pps

07932694_ppsvie.jpg

© Bild: verleih

springbreakers2.jpg

| Stand: 02/20/2013, 06:44