kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Schön gereift: Angelina Jolie knapp vor ihrem 40. Geburtstag im Mai 2015.

© REUTERS/LUKE MACGREGOR

Runder Geburtstag
06/04/2015

Angelina Jolie: Vom sexy Vamp zur Übermutter

Angelina Jolie feiert heute ihren 40. Geburtstag. Die Highlights ihres Lebens in Bildern.

© Bild: REUTERS/LUKE MACGREGOR

File photo of actress Angelina Jolie arriving for

© Bild: REUTERS/STRINGER/GERMANY

File photo of Angelina Jolie at the 62nd Berlinale

© Bild: Deleted - 868383

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

© Bild: EPA/MICK TSIKAS

AUSTRALIA ANGELINA JOLIE

© Bild: Deleted - 868407

Angelina Jolie. Brad Pitt

© Bild: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

File photo of Pitt and Jolie arriving with their c

© Bild: Deleted - 648651

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie

© Bild: /NO CREDIT

BRAD PITT, ANGELINA JOLIE, Shiloh NouvelPEOPLE MAG…

© Bild: REUTERS/FRED PROUSER

File photo of actress Jolie and her mother Bertran

© Bild: /Fred Prouser

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie pose at the premiere

© Bild: Deleted - 868446

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2004 file photo U.S. actre…

© Bild: Deleted - 868452

Angelina Jolie

© Bild: /Eugene Adebari/Rex Features

honorarfrei…

| Stand: 06/04/2015, 06:00