11/05/2014
Jolie kann sich Leben als Politikerin vorstellen
Sie ist "offen" für Politik: Die Schauspielerin kann sich mehr als humanitäres Engagement vorstellen.
Actress Angelina Jolie is presented with the Insig
A handout photo provided by the Communications office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees UNHCR on 13 September 2012 shows UNHCR Special Envoy, US actress Angelina Jolie (L) meeting with Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley
Director of the movie Angelina Jolie poses at the premiere of "In the Land of Blood and Honey" at the Arclight theatre in Los Angeles, California December 8, 2011.
