Hollywoodstar Angelina Jolie kann sich vorstellen, in die Politik zu gehen. "Wenn man humanitär arbeitet, wird klar, dass die Politik mit berücksichtigt werden muss", sagte die Schauspielerin und UN-Sondergesandte dem Magazin "Vanity Fair".

Offen für Neues
11/05/2014

Jolie kann sich Leben als Politikerin vorstellen

Sie ist "offen" für Politik: Die Schauspielerin kann sich mehr als humanitäres Engagement vorstellen.

Angelina Jolie

Actress Angelina Jolie

US actress Angelina Jolie (L) meeting with Syrian refugees in the Bekaa Valley

Director of the movie Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie

| Stand: 11/05/2014, 09:52