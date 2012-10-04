Abramowitsch: Das Luxus-Leben des Chelsea-Chefs
Roman Abramowitsch besitzt die größte Yacht der Welt, U-Boote, unzählige Villen und einen Fußball-Club. Geboren wurde er aber in ärmlichsten Verhältnissen, mit vier Jahren war er Vollwaise.
dapdRoman Abramovich and his partner Daria, left, applaud during the Champions League final soccer match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea in Munich, Germany Saturday May 19, 2012. (Foto:Matt Dunham/AP/dapd)
Chelseas Russian President Roman Abramovich watches a friendly match between his team and Lazio from the tribune of Romes Flaminio Stadium July 18, 2003. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
AP** FILE ** Russian businessman Roman Abramovich leaves a helicopter at Chukotka peninsula in the Russian Far East, near the village of Lorino west of Anadyr, Chukotka capital, in this 2002 file picture. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Developme
www.photopress.atRussian oligarch Roman Abramovich arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice during a break on the proceedings in London, Britain on 17 January 2012. Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky accuses fellow tycoon Roman Abramovich of betraying and b
KOMMERSANTRussian businessman Roman Abramovich is seen with his wife Irina Malandina during a charity concert of pop icon Elton John at Yekaterininsky Palace in Tsarskoye Selo, Russia, just outside St.Petersburg in this July 20, 2001 photo. Abramovich arr
APChelsea owner Roman Abramovich checks his phone at a hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa prior the World Cup kick off, Thursday, June 10, 2010. Russia makes a bid for the soccer World Cup 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
APControversial tycoons Boris Berezovsky, left, and Roman Abramovich walk in a session hall during a break in the State Duma, Russian parliaments lower house, in Moscow, Tuesday, January 18, 2000. Berezovsky and Abramovich are among the newly elected lawm
REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/KREMLIN PRESS SERVICE
www.photopress.atRussian oligarch Roman Berezovsky arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice during a break on the proceedings in London, Britain on 18 January 2012. Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky accuses fellow tycoon Roman Abramovich of betraying and bl
epa000443800 Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) gestures, as he talks to governor of Chukotka region Roman Abramovich during their meeting in the Kremlin, Friday 27 May 2005. EPA/VLADIMIR RODIONOV ITAR-TASS POOL
AP** FILE ** Russian businessman Roman Abramovich is seen at the Chukotka peninsula, at the village of Bilibino, 300 km west of Anadyr, Chukotkas capital, in this 2001 file photo. The head of Russias highest audit body Sergei Stepashin cranked up the pres
REUTERSRussian billionare and owner of Chelsea Football Club Roman Abramovich arrives at a division of the High Court in London, October 6, 2011. Abramovich is facing exiled Russian tycoon Boris Berezovsky in a dispute over their share in some of Russias
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich celebrates the team winning the English Premier League soccer trophy after their match against Charlton Athletic at Stamford Bridge in London, May 7, 2005. Chelsea clinched the Premier League title after winning 2-0 against
EPAepa03226559 Chelseas owner Roman Abramovich (L) and player Didier Drogba (C) lifting the trophy after the team won the UEFA Champions League soccer final between FC Bayern Munich and FC Chelsea in Munich, Germany, 19 May 2012. Chelsea won 4-3 on penalt
EPAepa00728001 Pelorus, the yacht of Russian multi billionaire and football club owner Roman Abramowitsch moors at Luebeck harbour, Germany, Wednesday, 31 May 2006. Allegedly the 39 year-old wants to watch the World Cup matches in German cities. Abramowit
www.pps.atYacht Pelorus (Roman Abramovitch. France August 2nd, 2011 Roman Abramovich
www.pps.atAfter a day of filming on the beach(range) of the Palm Beach and in the Villa Domergue of her movie " W.E ", Madonna leaves with her film unit on "Luna", yacht of the billionaire and friend Roman Abramovich. Rep.71329 Cannes/France July
www.pps.atG20 summit will take place in Cannes on november 03rd and 4th, 2011. Russian President loves his comfort and is said to have decided to stay in his friend billionaire Roman Abramovichs villa : Le Chateau de la Garoupe. US President Obama wanted
Chelseas Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich (L) sits with his wife Irina as he watches his team play against Blackburn Rovers in the English premier league soccer match at Ewood Park, Blackburn, February 1, 2004. NO ONLINE/INTERNET USAGE WITHOUT F
www.pps.at10/01/2008 Saint Barthelemy island Roman Abramovich and girlfriend on holiday in s t barths.The russian tycoon and Chelsea football club owner take a dip
www.photopress.atOct. 13, 2011 - London, United Kingdom - DASHA ZHUKOVA (Girlfriend of Abramovich) arrives The High Court. The exiled Russian businessman and former politician Boris Berezovsky is suing Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich for more than $6 billi
APChelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich, right and his girlfriend Daria Zhukova, watches as Kievs Dynamo play against Shahtar Doneck during a final match of First Channel Cup soccer tournament between six of the top teams from Israel, Ukraine,Russi
www.pps.atRep 44022 Portofino/Italy July 13th, 2008 Russian Billionaire Roman Abramovich with girlfriend Daria Zukhova in Portofino. Abramovich Roman;Zhukova Daria (Roman Abramovichs girlfriend)
AP**EDS NOTE NUDITY** This photo provided by Christies shows "Benefits Supervisor Sleeping," by British artist Lucien Freud. The 1995 painting could set a record for a living artist when it goes on the auction block in New York Tuesday, May 13, 2008 for a
www.photopress.atDASHA ZHUKOVA - PEOPLE ARRIVING AT DIOR FASHION FASHION SHOW (CATWALK) READY TO WEAR FALL WINTER 2012/2013
REUTERSChelsea owner Roman Abramovich (C) watches his teams Champions League final soccer match against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in Munich, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)