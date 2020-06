143.569 Euro für Taylors Hochzeitskleid

FILE - In this June 19, 2013 file photo, Christie's employee adjusts Elizabeth Taylor's first wedding dress, designed by Helen Rose, at the auction house Christie's in London. The dress has fetched 121,875 pounds ($187,931) at a London auction. Christie's director Nicolette Tomkinson said Wednesday June 26, the sale price, more than double the highest estimate, reflected the gown's significance in the history of film and fashion. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)

