© rts

Sport
08/27/2012

Wrestling: Ein Sport als "Todesurteil"

Ende der 1980er schwappte die Wrestling-Welle aus den USA auf Europa über - viele Stars von damals sind bereits tot.

von Marcel Ludwig

© Bild: rts

macho man

© Bild: rts

The late professional wrestler Andre Roussimoff, a.k.a. "Andre The Giant" is seen with Robin Wright Penn in a scene from the 1987 film "The Princess Bride". Nearly a decade after his death, the 7 ft. 5 in. 520 pounder remains one of the most popular wrest

© Bild: Sticker

OBEY

© Bild: Wrestling Wiki

Yokozuna.

© Bild: Pro Wrestling Wiki

British Bulldog

© Bild: c

texastorndo

© Bild: Wikimedia

von erich family

© Bild: Deleted - 1981204

AP** FILE ** In this March 29, 2004 file photo, provided by World Wrestling Entertainment Chris Benoit is shown. Pro wrestler Chris Benoit, his wife and 7-year-old son were found slain Monday, June 25, 2007 at their Fayette County home, authorities said.

© Bild: Pro Wrestling Wiki

Big Boss Man

© Bild: Pro Wrestling Wiki

Bam Bam Bigelow

© Bild: Pro Wrestling Wiki

dino bravo

© Bild: Pro Wrestling Wiki

earthquake

© Bild: Deleted - 1981234

AP** FILE ** World Wrestling Entertainment wrestler Eduardo Gory Guerrero, 38, speaks at a press conference in New York in this March 11, 2004 file photo. WWE is developing a new program to randomly test wrestlers for steroids, recreational and prescripti

© Bild: Pro Wrestling Wiki

hawk

© Bild: Wikimedia, User: Egge

lance cade

© Bild: Deleted - 1981252

macho man randy savage

© Bild: Pro Wrestling Wiki

rick rude

© Bild: Pro Wrestling Wiki

ray fernandez

© Bild: Wrestling Wiki

Giant GOnzales

© Bild: Wikimedia, User. AE from Arlington, USA

Owen Hart.

08/27/2012, 10:11