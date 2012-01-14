Gut, besser, Hirscher
Der österreichische Techniker führt im Gesamtweltcup.
APA/BARBARA GINDLAPA4195563 - 01062011 - LEOGANG - ÖSTERREICH: ÖSV-Slalomspezialist Marcel Hirscher beim Mountainbiken auf der Weltcupstrecke im Leoganger Bikerpark am Mittwoch, 1. Juni 2011. APA-FOTO: BARBARA GINDL
EPAepa03028488 Marcel Hirscher from Austria skies in the final run of the mens Alpine Ski World Cup Slalom in Beaver Creek, Colorado, USA 8 December 2011. Hirscher finished third in the race. EPA/George Frey
REUTERSMarcel Hirscher of Austria skis during the mens World Cup first run slalom race in Alta Badia, northern Italy December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi (ITALY - Tags: SPORT SKIING)
REUTERSMarcel Hirscher of Austria celebrates in the finish area after winning in the Mens World Cup slalom alpine skiing race in Alta Badia, northern Italy December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi (ITALY - Tags: SPORT SKIING)
dapdAustrias Marcel Hirscher reacts after winning at the mens World Cup giant slalom ski competition, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2011, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (Foto:Alessandro Trovati/AP/dapd)
KRISTIAN BISSUTIHINTERSTODER, SKI WELTCUP, HIRSCHER MARCEL
REUTERSMarcel Hirscher of Austria reacts after finishing second placed in the mens alpine skiing World Cup Slalom race in Adelboden January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich (SWITZERLAND - Tags: SPORT SKIING)
EPAepa03053134 Austrias Marcel Hirscher celebrates his victory in the finish area after the second run of the mens ski world cup slalom in Adelboden, Switzerland, 08 January 2012. EPA/PETER SCHNEIDER
APA/GEORG HOCHMUTHAPA3487130 - 25012011 - SCHLADMING - ÖSTERREICH: Marcel Hirscher (AUT) am Dienstag, 25. Jänner 2011, während des ersten Durchganges des Weltcup-Nachtslaloms in Schladming. APA-FOTO: GEORG HOCHMUTH
EPAepa03026120 Marcel Hirscher from Austria skies in the mens Alpine Ski World Cup Giant Slalom and is in second place after the 1st run in Beaver Creek, Colorado, USA 06 December 2011. EPA/George Frey
dapdMarcel Hirscher, of Austria, reacts in the finish arena after his win during the mens World Cup giant slalom ski competition, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2011, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (Foto:Alessandro Trovati/AP/dapd)