kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

APA3542413 - 04022011 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: ZU APA-TEXT SI - Karl Schnabl (Skispringen, Gold Innsbruck 1976) im Rahmen der Abendveranstaltung in Gedenken an Toni Sailer, am Donnerstag,03. Februar 2011, in Wien. APA-FOTO: HERBERT PFARRHOFER

© APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER

Bilder
12/26/2012

Die 21 Olympia-Sieger aus Stams

© Bild: APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER

OLYMPIA MEDAILENGEWINNER: SCHNABL

© Bild: APA/ROBERT JAEGER

ARCHIVBILD: TONI INNAUER

© Bild: APA/ROBERT PARIGGER

SKI NORDISCH: ERNST VETTORI

© Bild: Deleted - 1689189

Silver medalist Andreas Kofler of Austria on the p…

© Bild: Reuters/DOMINIC EBENBICHLER

Austria's Widhoelzl celebrates after winning the l

© Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH

SKIFLUG-WM 2012 - SIEGEREHRUNG: KOCH (AUT)

© Bild: APA/MIRKO GUARRIELLO

CANADA VANCOUVER 2010 OLYMPIC GAMES

© Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL

CZECH REPUBLIC NORDIC SKIING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

© Bild: APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER

BUCHPRAESENTATION"GOLDEN GIRLS" : PALL/MOSER-PROEL

© Bild: APA/Thomas Ramstorfer

Das Rennen

© Bild: APA/Reinhard Mohr

Goldene Zeiten - Vorarlberger Olympiasieger

© Bild: Reuters/Orf

ORTLIEB, GOLDBERGER UND WACHTER BEI SPORTHILFEGALA

© Bild: Deleted - 1689252

MARIO REITER

© Bild: APA/Techt Hans Klaus

JAHRESRÜCKBLICK 2002

© Bild: Reuters/PETER ANDREWS

Benjamin Raich of Austria celebrates winning men's

© Bild: APA/KIMMO BRANDT

FINLAND CROSS COUNTRY WORLD CUP

© Bild: APA/ROBERT PARIGGER

ÖSV-EINKLEIDUNG: CHRISTOPH BIELER

© Bild: Reuters/DOMINIC EBENBICHLER

Austria's Gottwald poses with his two gold medals

© Bild: Deleted - 1689321

Austria's Mario Stecher crosses the finish line to…

© Bild: APA/BONNY MAKAREWICZ

CANADA VANCOUVER 2010 OLYMPIC GAMES

© Bild: APA/Hendrik Schmidt

NORWAY NORDIC SKIING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS 2011

| Stand: 12/26/2012, 15:46