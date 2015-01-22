kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Der 18-jährige Thanasi Kokkinakis (Nummer 144 der Welt vor den Australian Open) sorgte in Runde eins am Montag in der Night Session für Furore, als er den als Nummer elf gesetzten Bresnik-Schützling Ernests Gulbis eliminierte.

© Deleted - 1055910

Tennis
01/22/2015

Neue Heimat: Obenauf in Down Under

Zahlreiche australische Tennis-Profis haben einen Migrationshintergrund.

von Harald Ottawa

© Bild: Deleted - 1055910

Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia celebrates with th…

© Bild: REUTERS/BRANDON MALONE

Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia reacts after winni

© Bild: APA/EPA/LUKAS COCH

AUSTRALIA TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN GRAND SLAM

© Bild: REUTERS/BRANDON MALONE

Kyrgios of Australia takes a "selfie" using a spec

© Bild: APA/EPA/WALLACE WOON

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL PREMIER TENNIS LEAGUE

© Bild: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Murray of Britain shakes hands with Matosevic of A

© Bild: APA/EPA/Filip Singer

AUSTRALIA TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN GRAND SLAM

© Bild: APA/EPA/JOE CASTRO

AUSTRALIA TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN GRAND SLAM

| Stand: 01/22/2015, 08:00