David Ferrer beendete Lleyton Hewitts Karriere

Australia's Lleyton Hewitt (C) gestures as he walks off court with family members after defeat in his men's singles match against Spain's David Ferrer on day four of the 2016 Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 21, 2016. AFP PHOTO / PAUL CROCK-- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE

© Bild: APA/AFP/PAUL CROCK