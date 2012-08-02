Stretching für Olympia-Gold

Um Verletzungen vorzubeugen, dehnen Sportler ihre Muskeln intensiv. Das sieht manchmal richtig schmerzhaft aus.
REUTERSErika Fasana of Italy stretches her toes at the womens gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SPORT GYMNASTICS)
REUTERSItalys Federica Pellegrini stretches before training at the main pool at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SPORT SWIMMING)
REUTERSChinas Sun Yang (top) stretches with the help of a coach at the main pool at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SWIMMING SPORT OLYMPICS)
REUTERSA South African swimmer stretches after training at the main pool at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SPORT SWIMMING)
REUTERSEgypts Eman Gaber stretches during a fencing practice session at the ExCel venue before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SPORT FENCING TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
dapdAn Australian hockey player stretches his leg before his teams practice match against Germany at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 27, 2012, in London. (Foto:Eranga Jayawardena/AP/dapd)
REUTERSMichael Phelps of the U.S. stretches his neck on the podium with his silver medal during the mens 200m butterfly victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. Phelps, who was bidding to became the first mal
EPAepa03319623 A diver stretches during training at the Aquatics Center ahead of the opening of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London, Britain, 27 July 2012. EPA/BARBARA WALTON
dapdUnited States forward Anthony Davis stretches during a mens team basketball practice at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 28, 2012, in London. (Foto:Jae C. Hong/AP/dapd)
REUTERSMichael Phelps of the U.S. stretches before his mens 200m butterfly heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SWIMMING OLYMPICS)
dapdNew Zealands Glenn Snyders stretches before competing in the mens 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Tuesday, July 31, 2012. (Foto:Matt Slocum/AP/dapd)
REUTERSPlayers of Brazils mens Olympic football team stretch during a training session in Manchester July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SOCCER)
REUTERSJapans womens football team players Aya Miyama (R) and Homare Sawa (C) stretch during a training session at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Cardiff July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCER SPORT OLYMPICS)
REUTERSChinas He Zi (R) and Wu Minxia stretch and keep warm between dives during the womens synchronised 3m springboard final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. Wu and He produced a diving masterclass on Sunday as the d
REUTERSChinas Sun Yang (in white) stretches with the help of a coach at the main pool at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SWIMMING SPORT OLYMPICS