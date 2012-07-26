"Sports for Peace"-Gala in London

Muhammad Alis Bruder stiftete in London Verwirrung. Der exklusive Abend gehörte aber doch der Boxlegende selbst.
Klitschko, Hamilton, Muhammad Ali, Boris Becker at the Sports for Peace Gala, 25.7.2012, London, Exklusivfoto zur Verfügung gestvolt von Salus Alpha
Oliver Prock (Salus Alpha), Rahaman Ali (Bruder von Muhammad Ali) und seine Frau Caroline Ali, Sports for Peace Gala London 2012
Oliver Prock, Christopher Lee
dapdRahman Ali, former boxer and younger brother of Muhammad Ali, arrives for the Sports For Peace Fundraising Ball at The V&A musin centcentral London, Wednesday, July 25, 2012. (Foto:Joel Ryan/AP/dapd)
www.photopress.atRahman Ali attending the Sports For Peace - Honouring and Celebrating Muhammad Ali at Victoria and Albert Museum, Cromwell Road, London..
Klitschko, Hamilton, Muhammad Ali, Boris Becker at the Sports for Peace Gala, 25.7.2012, London, Exklusivfoto zur Verfügung gestvolt von Salus Alpha
EPAepa03317904 Sir Bob Geldof of Ireland arrives for the charity event Sports for Peace London 2012 in the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, Britain, on 25 July 2012. EPA/KAREL PRINSLOO
EPAepa03317906 Former Germasn tennis player Boris Becker and his wife Lilly arrive for the charity event Sports for Peace London 2012 in the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, Britain, on 25 July 2012. EPA/KAREL PRINSLOO
REUTERSBoxer Wladimir Klitschko attends the Sports For Peace Fundraising Ball at The V&A in London July 25, 2012.ERS/ Ki PricPrice (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HEADSHOT SPORT BOXING)
Nadia Swarovski, Sports for Peace, London 2012
Lauren Bush Lauren (Enkelin v. George Bush) mit David Lauren (Sohn von Ralph Lauren)
EPAepa03317901 British Formula One driver British racing driver Lewis Hamilton aarrives for the charity event Sports for Peace London 2012 in the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, Britain, on 25 July 2012. EPA/KAREL PRINSLOO
Bob Geldof & I. Khaan
Lewis Hamilton, W. Klitschko, Sports for Peace Gala, London 2012
Nina Ellend, Rosario Dawson, Sports for Peace Gala , London 2012