Schmerzen, Sieger, Sensationen

Die besten Bilder vom zweiten Wochenende der Olympischen Sommerspiele 2012 in London.
REUTERSEgypts Khalil K Abir Abdelrahman falls after failed attempt on the womens 75Kg group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPO
dapdAn ariel performer flies and slams a dunk during halftime of a womens basketball game between Russia and France at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2012, in London. (Foto:Charles Krupa/AP/dapd)
REUTERSChinas Chen Long celebrates after winning his mens singles badminton bronze medal match against South Koreas Lee Hyun-il at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad (BRITAIN - Tags: SPOR
REUTERSDominican Repulbics Niverka Frica tries to save a point against Algeria during their womens Group A volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPOR
REUTERSBelgiums Xavier Reckinger plays a ball against New Zealand during the mens group B hockey match at Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT FIELD HOCKEY OLYMPICS)
dapdGermanys Sonja Pfeilschifter shoots, during qualifiers for the womens 50-meter rifle 3 positions event, at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012, in London. (Foto:Rebecca Blackwell/AP/dapd)
dapdJimmy Watkins, of the United States, competes during a track cycling mens sprint event, during the 2012 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012, in London. No wonder Watkins is a fast sprinter. Hes used to running up slopes with a hose to extinguish f
dapdA fan uses a Dutch flag to protect himself from the cold breeze during the womens hockey preliminary match between South Korea and Belgium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012, in London. (Foto:Bullit Marquez/AP/dapd)
dapdGold medallist Chinas Sun Yang reacts after winning in the mens 1500-meter freestyle swimming final at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012. (Foto:Matt Slocum/AP/dapd)
REUTERSThe U.S. 4x100m medley relay team holds a banner thanking host city London, after receiving their gold medals for winning the mens 4x100m medley relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 4, 2012. Seen are Michae
REUTERSFans arrive at the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SOCIETY)
REUTERSAn athlete is silhouetted as he competes in the mens long jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT ATHLETICS OLYMPICS)
EPAepa03341377 An Iceland supporter during the group handball match between Iceland and France at the London 2012 Olympics Games Handball competition, in London, Britain, 04 August 2012. EPA/SRDJAN SUKI
dapdA fan watches a preliminary mens basketball game between Australia and Great Britain at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012, in London. (Foto:Eric Gay/AP/dapd)
dapdBaljinder Singh of India drinks water while competing in the mens 20-kilometer race walk, at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012, in London. (Foto:Markus Schreiber/AP/dapd)
REUTERSSpectator wears glasses with the shape of the Olympic logo attending the mens 94Kg group B weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS
dapdJoao Viera, from Portugal, runs past Olympic Rings reflected on pavement as he competes in the mens 20-kilometer race walk near Buckingham Palace during the 2012 Summer Olympics Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012, in London. (Foto:Charlie Riedel/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03343978 Ezekiel Kemboi of Kenya (R) and Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad of France celebrate after placing 1st and 2nd respectively in the mens 3000m Steeplechase final during the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletics, Track and Field events at the Olympi
dapdLaura Ludwig of Germany reacts near th end of a two set loss to Brazil during a beach volleyball match at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2012, in London. (Foto:Dave Martin/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03343998 Usain Bolt of Jamaica winning the mens 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games Athletics, Track and Field events at the Olympic Stadium, London, Britain, 05 August 2012. EPA/MICHAEL KAPPELER
dapdSouth Africas Oscar Pistorius crosses the finish line in a mens 400-meter semifinal during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2012. (Foto:Sergey Ponomarev/AP/dapd)
ReutersA woman shows her nails painted in Jamaicas colours, in support of athlete Usain Bolt, at the House of Jamaica in the O2 centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SOCIETY)
dapdJamaicas Usain Bolt reacts to his win in the mens 100-meter final during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2012.(Foto:Anja Niedringhaus/AP/dapd)
REUTERSBritains Andy Murray celebrates after defeating Switzerlands Roger Federer in the mens singles tennis gold medal match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRI