Rasmussen gesteht Doping

Former Rabobank and Christina Watches rider, Michael Rasmussen, speaks at a press conference in Herning, Denmark, Thursday Jan. 31. 2013. In the latest doping scandal to hit the sport of cycling since Lance Armstrong's confession earlier this month, Danish rider Michael Rasmussen admitted on Thursday that he took performance-enhancing drugs for more than a decade. Rasmussen said he took everything from testosterone and growth hormones to blood transfusions from 1998-2010 in an effort to boost his performance. The 38-year-old Dane said he would quit the sport immediately and cooperate with anti-doping agencies. (AP Photo/Polfoto, Claus Bonnerup) DENMARK OUT

