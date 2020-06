Contador denkt an sein Karriereende

FILE -- In this Aug. 4, 198 file photo, cycling racer Marco Pantani of Italy, with his jellow jacket of winner of the Tour de France'98, in action during the exhibition cycling race "A travers Lausanne", in Lausanne, Switzerland. Italian prosecutors have reopened an investigation into the death of cyclist Marco Pantani after his family presented evidence contending the former Tour de France winner was murdered. Pantani, who won both the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in 1998, was found dead in a Rimini hotel room on Feb. 14, 2004. A coroner ruled he died from an overdose of cocaine. (AP Photo/Fabrice Coffrini, FILE)

