Unter starken Sicherheitsvorkehrungen hat in Moskau der Fackellauf für die Olympischen Winterspiele 2014 in vier Monaten im Schwarzmeerkurort Sotschi begonnen.

Sotschi 2014
10/07/2013

Olympische Flamme erlosch bei Fackellauf

Die olympische Fackel ging aus - und wurde mit einem Feuerzeug wieder entfacht.

von Stefan Millendorfer

| Stand: 10/07/2013, 13:27