Los Angeles Clippers vor Besitzer-Wechsel

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2011, file photo, Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling looks on during the first half of their NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. Sterling could use lawyers and lawsuits to challenge the NBAís plan to force him out over recent racist comments, but legal experts say the league would likely prevail in the end. Sports law experts say the NBAís constitution gives its Board of Governors broad latitude in league decisions including who owns the teams. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wants a swift vote against Sterling, which requires a minimum of three-fourths of the other 29 controlling owners to agree. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

