Vettel: Sieg-Hattrick und 'Gangnam Style'
Bilder: Schon vor dem Rennen hat der Deutsche allen Grund zur Freude und neben Benzin auch Rhythmus im Blut.
dapdSouth Korean rapper PSY waves the chequered flag at the conclusion of the Korean Formula One Grand Prix at the Korean International Circuit in Yeongam, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2012. (Foto:Wally Santana/AP/dapd)
dapdA young fan holds up a poster of Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany at the Korean Formula One Grand Prix at the Korean International Circuit in Yeongam, South Korea, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2012. (Foto:Lee Jin-man/AP/dapd)
EPAepa03431466 Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Scuderia Ferrari walks on the parc ferme at the end of qualifying at the Korean International Circuit in Yeongam, South Korea, 13 October 2012. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL
EPAepa03431439 Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Scuderia Ferrari steers his car during qualifying at the Korean International Circuit in Yeongam, South Korea, 13 October 2012. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL
dapdFerrari driver Felipe Massa of Brazil waits in hi scar during the third practice session of the Korean Formula One Grand Prix at the Korean International Circuit in Yeongam, South Korea, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2012. (Foto:Mark Baker/AP/dapd)
dapdRed Bull driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drinks champagne as he celebrates his win in the Korean Formula One Grand Prix at the Korean International Circuit in Yeongam, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2012. (Foto:Dita Alangkara/AP/dapd)
REUTERSSauber Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan drives with a punctured tyre on the first lap of the South Korean F1 Grand Prix at the Korea International Circuit in Yeongam October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Woohae Cho (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: SPORT MOTORS
REUTERSMcLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain walks in the paddock after the qualifying session of the South Korean F1 Grand Prix at the Korea International Circuit in Yeongam October 13, 2012. Button will start in 11th position on the starti
EPAepa03431210 British Formula One driver Jenson Button of McLaren Mercedes drives out of the garage during the third practice session at the Korean International Circuit in Yeongam, South Korea, 13 October 2012. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL
EPAepa03431399 Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Mercedes AMG GP signs autographs on the wall after the third practice session at the Korean International Circuit in Yeongam, South Korea, 13 October 2012. The South Korea Formula One Grand Prix will
REUTERSLotus F1 Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland drives during the third practice session of the South Korean F1 Grand Prix at the Korea International Circuit in Yeongam October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: SPORT MOT