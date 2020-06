Kaltenborn: "Bekomme den Druck zu spüren“

Monisha Kaltenborn, the new principal for the Sauber Formula One team, poses at the team's garage during an announcement ceremony ahead of the South Korean F1 Grand Prix at the Korea International Circuit in Yeongam October 11, 2012. Indian-born Kaltenborn became the F1's first female team principal on Thursday after taking the helm at Sauber from founder Peter Sauber with immediate effect. REUTERS/Woohae Cho (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT F1 HEADSHOT PROFILE)

