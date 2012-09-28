F1: Das Fahrerkarussell nimmt Schwung auf
Mit der Entscheidung über Schumachers Zukunft gehen die Transferspekulationen erst richtig los. Ein Überblick.
EPAepa03407461 British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of McLaren Mercedes leads the pack at the start of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix in Singapore, 23 September 2012. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
EPAepa03375260 Spanish Formula One driver Pedro de la Rosa of HRT gestures during the press conference at the Spa-Francorchamps race track near Francorchamps, Belgium, 30 August 2012. The 2012 Belgium Formula One Grand Prix will take place on 02 September
EPAepa02981863 German Formula One driver Timo Glock of Marussia Virgin Racing walks on the track at the Buddh International Circuit on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, 27 October 2011. India is to host its first Formula One Grand Prix on 30 October 2011
EPAepa03405801 Finnish Formula One driver Heikki Kovalainen of Caterham walks through the pitlane before the first practice session of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, 21 September 2012. The Singapore Gra
REUTERSToro Rosso Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia arrives in the paddock ahead of the weekends Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir (BELGIUM - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT F1)
dapdWilliams driver Pastor Maldonado from Venezuela walks on the paddock of the Valencia street circuit, Spain, Thursday, June 21, 2012. The European Formula One Grand Prix race will take place on Sunday over the street circuit surrounding the citys port.
REUTERSForce India Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg of Germany smiles as he rests at the teams suite at the paddock of Marina Bay Street Circuit ahead of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong (SINGAPORE - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPO
EPAepa03318094 Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Sauber arrives at the Hungaroring race track in Mogyorod near Budapest, Hungary, 26 July 2012. The 2012 Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on 29 July. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
REUTERSLotus Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland arrives in the paddock ahead of the weekends Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir (BELGIUM - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT F1 HEADSHOT)
REUTERSMercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany looks out of his garage during the first practice session of German F1 Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT
EPAepa03406877 Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Scuderia Ferrari sits inside the garage during the third practice session at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, 22 September 2012. The Singapore Formula One Grand Prix will take place o
EPAepa03407885 British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of McLaren Mercedes looks at the crowd as he prepares on the starting grid of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix trace in Singapore, 23 September 2012. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
REUTERSRed Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany puts a towel on his head to cool himself before the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su (SINGAPORE - Tags: SPORT MOTORS