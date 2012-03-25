Ewige Bestenliste
B06 - 20020321 - MONTMELO, CATALONIA, SPAIN : German Formula One pilot of Ferrari team and actual World Champion, Michael Schumacher, steers his single-seated during a training session at Catalunya circuit in Montmelo, outside Barcelona (Catalonia), north
-ZU APA SI- Der ehemalige Formel 1 Weltmeister Alain Prost in einer Archivaufnahme vom 26.10.1997. APA-Photo: efe/Eduardo Abad
dapdFILE - In this May 31, 1992 file photo, Brazilian pilot Ayrton Senna gives the thumb up after he won the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix. Racing driver Bruno Senna hopes British cinema audiences are as "touched" as he was when they watch a movie-style d
Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebr…
EPAepa03158365 Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Scuderia Ferrari celebrates on the podium after winning the 2012 Formula One Grand Prix of Malaysia at the Sepang International circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 25 March 2012. EPA/DIEGO
REUTERSNigel Mansell of Britain who drives Ginetta Zytek number 5 is seen at the end of a warm up session before the Le Mans 24 Hour sportscar race in Le Mans, central France, June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe (FRANCE - Tags: SPORT MOTOR RACING HEADSHO
REUTERSBritish motor racing legend Jackie Stewart speaks after the second practice session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay F1 street circuit in Singapore September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Edgar Su (SINGAPORE - Tags: SPORT MOTOR RACIN
KRISTIAN BISSUTILAUDA Niki
APFILE - In this Jan. 1, 1968 file photo two-time world champion driver Jim Clark of Scotland drives his Lotus 49 during the South African Grand Prix at Kyalami circuit. Lotus is returning to Formula One racing. FIA, the sports governing body, on Tuesday
APMcLaren Mercedes British driver Lewis Hamilton steers his car during a test session at the Montmelo racetrack near Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 4, 2012. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)