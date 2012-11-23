Eine Legende in Zahlen
Nach wie vor die Nummer eins: Michael Schumacher.
REUTERSMercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany takes off his balaclava after the first practice session of the Monaco F1 Grand Prix in Monte Carlo May 13, 2010. Schumachers departure from the Mercedes Formula One team was sealed on Septe
REUTERSMercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany celebrates being the fastest in qualifying at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix May 26, 2012. Schumachers departure from the Mercedes Formula One team was sealed on September 28, 2012 after the seven
EPAepa01816464 German Formula One driver Michael Schumacher on a kart track in Lonato, Italy, on 05 August 2009. Schumacher is training to take the place of convalescent Brazilian Felipe Massa in the next European Grand Prix in Valencia, Spain, on 23 Augu
EPAepa03420538 German Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Mercedes AMG GP cycles on the track at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, western Japan, 04 October 2012. The 39th running of the Japanese Grand Prix will be held at the Suzuka track on 07 October.
EPAepa03375226 German Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Mercedes AMG during the press conference at the Spa-Francorchamps race track near Francorchamps, Belgium, 30 August 2012. The 2012 Belgium Formula One Grand Prix will take place on 02 Septembe
Zwei, die sich schätzen: Schumacher (li.) und Vettel.
EPAepa02981890 German Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Mercedes GP talks to reporters during a press conference at the Buddh International Circuit on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, 27 October 2011. India is to host its first Formula One Grand
EPAepa03405461 German Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Mercedes AMG GP is seen before the first practice session at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, 21 September 2012. The Singapore Formula One Grand Prix will take place on 23 September
Supporters gather on the track to celebrate Ferraris German World Champion Michael Schumachers winning of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Monza race track September 14, 2003. Schumacher won ahead of Williams BMW Colombian driver Juan Pablo Monto
Caricatures of Ferraris Michael Schumacher (L) and McLarens David Coulthard playfully face-off in the pits prior to the Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, June 10, 2001. REUTERS/Jim Young
EPAepa03155803 German Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Mercedes AMG looks on in the team garage during the first practice session at the Sepang circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 23 March 2011. The Formula One Grand Prix of Malaysia will tak
B06 - 20020321 - MONTMELO, CATALONIA, SPAIN : German Formula One pilot of Ferrari team and actual World Champion, Michael Schumacher, steers his single-seated during a training session at Catalunya circuit in Montmelo, outside Barcelona (Catalonia), north
APThe steering wheel of Mercedes Grand Prix driver Michael Schumacher of Germany lies on a box inside the garage during the first practice session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Thursday, May 13, 2010. The Monaco Formula One Grand Prix will take plac
REUTERSMercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany drives during the second practice session of the European F1 Grand Prix at the Valencia street circuit June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea (SPAIN - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT)
REUTERSMercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany arrives at the paddock ahead of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 23, 2012. RES/Tim ChonChong (SINGAPORE - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT F1)
EPAepa03378847 German Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Mercedes AMG celebrate in the paddock at the Spa-Francorchamps race track near Francorchamps, Belgium, 01 September 2012. Schumacher will compete in the 300th race of his career at the 2012 Be
Schumacher will in Spa an alte Erfolge anknüpfen.
EPAepa03420675 German Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Mercedes AMG GP waves at fans at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, western Japan, 04 October 2012. On 04 October 2012 Schumacher announced that he will retire at the end of the season. This being
dapdMercedes Grand Prix driver Michael Schumacher, of Germany, prepares at pits during the first free practice session at the Monza Formula One circuit, in Monza, Italy, Friday, Sept. 7, 2012. The Formula One race will be held on Sunday. (Foto:Antonio Cal
Der deutsche Formel 1-Weltmeister Michael Schumacher (Ferrari) spritzt am Sonntag (25.04.2004) auf der Formel 1-Rennstrecke "Enzo und Dino Ferrari" im italienischen Imola nach seinem Sieg beim Großen Preis von San Marino mit Champagner. Foto: Gero Breloe
EPAepa03431399 Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Mercedes AMG GP signs autographs on the wall after the third practice session at the Korean International Circuit in Yeongam, South Korea, 13 October 2012. The South Korea Formula One Grand Prix will