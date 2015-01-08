kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Ein echter Wüstenfuchs? Nicht ganz. Ein Kojote überwacht in der Morgendämmerung das Treiben vor der vierten Etappe.

© Deleted - 980442

Motorsport
01/08/2015

Die schönsten Seiten der Dakar

Spektakulär und schauderhaft. Großartig und gefährlich. Die Rallye-Dakar in Bildern.

© Bild: Deleted - 980442

A coyote stands on the runway of a small desert ai…

© Bild: Deleted - 980457

A coyote walks along the runway of a small airport…

© Bild: APA/EPA/Felipe Trueba

epaselect CHILE RALLY DAKAR

© Bild: APA/EPA/Felipe Trueba

CHILE RALLY DAKAR

© Bild: APA/EPA/Felipe Trueba

CHILE RALLY DAKAR

© Bild: Deleted - 980475

A member of the Chilean air force, which is provid…

© Bild: REUTERS/POOL

KTM rider Coma of Spain drives during the 4th sta

© Bild: APA/EPA/Felipe Trueba

CHILE RALLY DAKAR

© Bild: APA/EPA/Felipe Trueba

ARGENTINA RALLY DAKAR

© Bild: APA/EPA/Felipe Trueba

ARGENTINA RALLY DAKAR

© Bild: APA/EPA/NICOLAS AGUILERA

epaselect ARGENTINA MOTOR RALLYING DAKAR 2015

© Bild: APA/EPA/NICOLAS AGUILERA

ARGENTINA MOTOR RALLYING DAKAR 2015

| Stand: 01/08/2015, 12:27