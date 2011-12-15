Die F1-Cockpits der Saison 2012
In der stärksten Rennserie der Welt sind noch vier Plätze zu vergeben. Einige Verträge laufen aus.
REUTERSRNPS IMAGES OF THE YEAR 2011 - Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates winning the world championship after finishing third in the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 9, 2011. Vettel became Formula Ones y
REUTERSRed Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany waves after a show run event in Milton Keynes, central England, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT)
dapdRed Bull driver Mark Webber of Australia celebrates on the podium after winning the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday Nov. 27, 2011. Webber won the season-ending race after Red Bull teammate and
EPAepa03016920 British Formula One driver Jenson Button (McLaren) arrives at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 27 November 2011 to compete in the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix. EPA/MARCELO SAYAO
dapdMcLaren Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, from the United Kingdom, looks at his new helmet before the second free practice ahead of the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Nov. 25, 2011. The Brazilian Formul
REUTERSFerrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain attends a media conference after the qualifying session of the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT MOTOR
EPAepa03015118 Brazilian Felipe Massa, Ferrari, smiles as he gets ready to take part in the training session at Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 25 November 2011. The last Formula One Grand Prix of this season will be held in Sao Paulo on 27 No
dapdMercedes driver Nico Rosberg, of Germany, plays with a soccer ball before a free practice at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Nov. 25, 2011. The Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix will be held Sunday.(Foto:Victor R. Caivano/AP/dap
REUTERSMercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany arrives at Interlagos circuit ahead of the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix in Sao Paulo November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT)
EPAepa03018627 A handout photo released on 29 November 2011 by Lotus Renault GP shows former Formula One world champion Kimi Raikkonen of Finland. Kimi Raikkonen returns to Formula One racing next year at the Lotus Renault team. Lotus Renault said on 29 N
ReutersFrench driver Romain Grosjean attends a news conference in Paris December 9, 2011. Grosjean will return to the Formula One starting grid next season as Kimi Raikkonens Lotus team mate, the former Renault Formula One team announced on Friday. The ne
REUTERSForce India Formula One driver Paul Di Resta of Britain gestures during a news conference ahead of the British F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone, central England, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT MOTOR RACING)
EPAepa02980764 Force India F1 driver German Nico Huelkenberg flanked by two promotion girls in the Southern Indian city of Bangalore on 26 October 2011. The First ever Grand Prix in India will be held at the Buddh International circuit on 30 October 2011.
REUTERSSahara Force India Formula One driver Adrian Sutil of Germany covers his ears during the first practice session of the South Korean F1 Grand Prix at the Korea International Circuit in Yeongam October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won (SOUTH KOREA -
REUTERSSauber Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan puts on his mask in his garage during the third practice session for the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 28, 2011. R
EPAepa02981906 Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Sauber F1 Team looks at the track map at the Buddh International Circuit on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, 27 October 2011. India is to host its first Formula One Grand Prix on 30 October 2011.
dapdRed Bull driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany, left, jokes with HRT driver Daniel Ricciardo, of Australia, at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday Nov. 24, 2011. The Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (Foto:A
REUTERSToro Rosso Formula One test driver Jean-Eric Vergne of France drives during the first practice session of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi November 11, 2011. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammad (UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Tags: SPOR
EPAepa02982950 Venezuelan Formula One driver Pastor Maldonado (R) of AT&T Williams stands close to a marshal after his cars engine broke down during the first practice session at the Buddh International Circuit on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, 28 Oct
REUTERSWilliams Formula One driver Rubens Barrichello of Brazil speaks to the media after his arrival at the paddock ahead of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammad (UNITED ARAB EMIR
EPAepa02981902 Italian Formula One driver Jarno Trulli of Team Lotus talks to reporters during a press conference at the Buddh International Circuit on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, 27 October 2011. India is to host its first Formula One Grand Prix o
EPAepa02984720 Finnish Formula One driver Heikki Kovalainen of Team Lotus puts on his balaclava during the third practice session at the Buddh International Circuit on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, 29 October 2011. India is to host its first Formula
REUTERSSpanish Formula One driver Pedro de la Rosa attends a news conference in Madrid November 22, 2011. De la Rosa will return to Formula One in 2012 at the age of 41 after signing a two-year deal to drive for Spanish-based HRT. REUTERS/Susana Vera (SPA
EPAepa02981863 German Formula One driver Timo Glock of Marussia Virgin Racing walks on the track at the Buddh International Circuit on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, 27 October 2011. India is to host its first Formula One Grand Prix on 30 October 2011