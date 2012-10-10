Londons erfolgreichste Olympioniken

Diese Athletinnen und Athleten haben bei den Olympischen Spielen einen Lauf gehabt.
dapdUnited States swimmer Michael Phelps holds up a silver trophy after being honored as the most decorated Olympian at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2012.(Foto:Matt Slocum/AP/dapd)
dapdChinese gymnast Zou Kai performs during the artistic gymnastics mens floor exercise final at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2012, in London. (Foto:Gregory Bull/AP/dapd)
REUTERSAlexandra Raisman of the U.S. competes in the womens gymnastics balance beam final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT GYMNASTICS OLYMPICS)
dapdUnited States Rebecca Soni listens to the national anthem after receiving her gold medal for the womens 200-meter breaststroke swimming final at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2012.
EPAepa03336216 Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony of the Womens 100m Freestyle at the London 2012 Olympic Games Swimming competition, London, Britain, 02 August 2012. EPA/BARBARA WALTON
EPAepa03341469 US team members (L-R) Matthew Grevers, Michael Phelps and Brendan Hansen celebrate after winning the gold medal in the mens 4X100m Medley Relay during the Swimming competition held at the Aquatics Center in the London 2012 Olympic Games in
REUTERSFrances Yannick Agnel poses with his gold medal after winning the mens 200m freestyle final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS SPORT SWIMMING)
EPAepa03333698 Nathan Adrian of the US celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Mens 100m Freestyle during the London 2012 Olympic Games Swimming competition, London, Britain, 01 August 2012. EPA/BARBARA WALTON
REUTERSChinas Sun Yang poses with his gold medal and national flag after winning the mens 1500m freestyle final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SWIMMING OLYMPICS)
REUTERSFans hold cutouts of Ryan Lochte of the U.S. as they watch the evening session of swimming events at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 2, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT SWIMMING)
REUTERSAllyson Felix of the U.S. runs to win gold in the womens 4x400m relay final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT ATHLETICS OLYMPICS)
dapdFILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 9, 2012 file photo, Jamaicas Usain Bolt gestures as he crosses the finish line to win gold in the mens 200-meter final during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, in London. (Foto:David J. Phi
REUTERSDana Vollmer of the U.S. poses with her gold medal in the womens 100m butterfly victory ceremony during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SWIMMING SPORT OLYMPICS)
EPAepa03330552 Allison Schmitt of the US celebrates winning the gold medal in the womens 200m Freestyle during the London 2012 Olympic Games Swimming competition, London, Britain, 31 July 2012. EPA/DENNIS M. SABANGAN
REUTERSMissy Franklin laughs with her coach during warm ups at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SWIMMING OLYMPICS)
REUTERSMichael Phelps of the U.S. reacts on the podium before receiving his gold medal for winning the mens 4x100m medley relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 4, 2012. Phelps ended his incredible Olympic career on
dapdUnited States mens 4 X 100-meter medley relay team from left, Matthew Grevers, Michael Phelps, Nathan Adrian and Brendan Hansen pose with a banner thanking London after their gold medal win in the mens 4 x 100-meter medley relay at the Aquatics Centre