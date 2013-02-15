kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Marcel Hirscher hat es geschafft: Nach Gold im Team hat der Salzburger mit Silber im Riesentorlauf jetzt auch seine erste Einzel-Medaille gewonnen.

02/15/2013

Hirschers zweiter Streich

Nach Gold im Teambewerb gewinnt der Salzburger im Riesentorlauf seine erste Einzelmedaille.

Marcel Hirscher of Austria reacts during the second

ALPINE SKI-WM IN SCHLADMING: RIESENTORLAUF HERREN

Marcel Hirscher of Austria reacts during the second

Austria's Marcel Hirscher celebrates winning the silver

Marcel Hirscher of Austria reacts during the second

AUSTRIA ALPINE SKIING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

United States's Ted Ligety clears a gate during the

United States's Ted Ligety is seen after winning the

Former Italian skier Alberto Tomba, left, interviews

Third placed Manfred Moelgg of Italy kisses a bouquet

Italy's Manfred Moelgg passes a gate during the final

02/15/2013, 15:25