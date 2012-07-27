Hermès & Co.: Designer für Olympia

Jetzt hat die Modewelt die olympischen Spiele für sich entdeckt: Namhafte Designer wie Armani oder Ralph Lauren haben die Teamuniformen ihrer Länder designt.
sdf
sdf
sdf
sdf
sfd
sdf
dapdItalian fashion designer Giorgio Armani poses with models at the end of the Emporio Armani womens Fall-Winter 2012-2013 collection that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2012.(Foto:Luca Bruno/AP/dapd)
dsf
EPAepa03029539 A Commercial handout image released by Business Wire on 09 December 2011 made available by the Ralph Lauren Corporation an official outfitter of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams for London 2012, who on 09 December 2011 announced its ro
REUTERSTriple jumper Phillips Idowu (L) and heptathlete Jessica Ennis pose wearing the new Team GB kits designed by British designer Stella McCartney (C) for the London 2012 Olympic Games, at a media viewing in London March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winni
REUTERSEleaonor Simmonds (L-R), triple jumper Phillips Idowu, gymnast Louis Smith and heptathlete Jessica Ennis pose wearing the new Team GB kits designed by British designer Stella McCartney (C) for the London 2012 Olympic Games, at a media viewing in Lo
EPAepa03155054 An undated handout picture made available by Adidas on 22 March 2012 shows British tennis player Andy Murray wearing the British Olympic Team GB kit in London, Britain. British designer Stella McCartney in corporation with Adidas unveiled t
EPAepa03155059 An undated handout picture made available by Adidas on 22 March 2012 shows the design of the British Olympic Team GB kit in London, Britain. British designer Stella McCartney in corporation with Adidas unveiled the Team GB Olympic kits for