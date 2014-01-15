Team des Jahres
Germany's keeper Manuel Neuer reacts during their
dapdBayerns Philipp Lahm, left, celebrates after his teammate Thomas Mueller scored during the Champions League final soccer match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea in Munich, Germany Saturday May 19, 2012. (Foto:Martin Meissner/AP/dapd)
Sergio Ramos
APAC Milan defender Thiago Silva, of Brazil, celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Palermo and AC Milan, in Palermo, Italy, Saturday, March 3, 2012. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
alaba-000_Reuters_MICHAEL DALDER.jpg
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale reacts during their Span
dapdBorussia Dortmunds Marco Reus, right, scores past Manchester Citys Manchester Citys goalkeeper Joe Hart during their Champions League group D soccer match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2012. (Foto:Jon Super/AP/dapd)
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil controls the ball during the …
Ribery
Cristiano Ronaldo
Zlatan Ibrahimovic…