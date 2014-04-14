kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

David Alaba macht bei der 0:3-Niederlage gegen Borussia Dortmund sein 100. Bundesliga-Spiel. Nach vorne kann er ebenso wie der Rest seines Teams nur wenig Akzente setzen. Bei den Bayern ist in der Meisterschaft die Luft draußen.

© Reuters

Legionärscheck
04/14/2014

Schwache Ausbeute für Alaba und Co.

Alaba geht mit den Bayern unter. Prödl, Junuzovic und Garics im Abstiegskampf.

© Bild: Reuters

Bayern Munich's Alaba tries to score during their

© Bild: Reuters

Bayern Munich's Alaba is tackled by Borussia Dortm

© Bild: APA/EPA/BERND WEISSBROD

GERMANY SOCCER BUNDESLIGA

© Bild: APA/EPA/ROLF VENNENBERND

GERMANY SOCCER BUNDESLIGA

© Bild: APA/EPA/CARMEN JASPERSEN

GERMANY SOCCER BUNDESLIGA

© Bild: APA/EPA/CARMEN JASPERSEN

GERMANY SOCCER BUNDESLIGA

© Bild: EPA

GERMANY SOCCER BUNDESLIGA

© Bild: APA/EPA/PETER STEFFEN

GERMANY SOCCER BUNDESLIGA

© Bild: Deleted - 1020279

Nuremberg's Emanuel Pogatetz , left, challenges f…

© Bild: Reuters

Augsburg's goalkeeper Alex Manninger reacts during

© Bild: APA/ROBERT JAEGER

ÖFB-TRAININGSLAGER IN ALICANTE: ZULECHNER

© Bild: APA/EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

GERMANY SOCCER BUNDESLIGA

© Bild: APA/ROBERT JAEGER

PK ÖFB IN WIEN: KAVLAK

© Bild: APA/EPA/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

ITALY SOCCER SERIE A

| Stand: 04/14/2014, 11:22