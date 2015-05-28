05/28/2015
Rote Karte für die FIFA
Von Blatter bis Putin: Die besten Sager zu #FIFAgate.
A sign at a wooden fountain shows the honorary cit…
UEFA President Platini arrives for a news conferen
De Gregorio, FIFA Director of Communications and P
Vladimir Putin
RUSSIA FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
Trinidad and Tobago's former National Security Min
Romario
Rousseff looks on as she arrives to attend a plena
FILE SWITZERLAND SOCCER FIFA SOUTH AFRICA
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2…
The IRS Criminal Investigative Division Chief Webe
USA SOCCER FIFA ARRESTS