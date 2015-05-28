kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
"Derartiges Fehlverhalten hat im Fußball keinen Platz. Wir werden dafür sorgen, dass alle daran beteiligten Personen aus dem Fußball entfernt werden."
- FIFA-Präsident Joseph Blatter

05/28/2015

Rote Karte für die FIFA

Von Blatter bis Putin: Die besten Sager zu #FIFAgate.

Vladimir Putin

Romario

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

| Stand: 05/28/2015, 15:33