Bedröppelt standen sie da, die beiden teuersten Fußballer der Welt: Gareth Bale (li.) und Cristiano Ronaldo (mi.), flankiert von Isco (re,), für den Real im Sommer auch 30 Millionen springen ließ. Für die Marca  war Isco der schlechteste Mann am Platz.

Historische Pleite
09/29/2013

Real verliert Madrider Stadtderby

Die Matratzenmacher gewinnen erstmals in diesem Jahrhundert ein Ligaspiel gegen Real.

von Josef Schmidt

Isco, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale reacts during their Span

SPAIN SOCCER LIGA PRIMERA DIVISION

Atletico Madrid players celebrate a goal during th

SPAIN SOCCER LIGA PRIMERA DIVISION

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale reacts after their Spani

Real Madrid Angel Di Maria from Argentina, left, d…

Sami Khedira, David Villa

Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa celebrates his goal

Barcelona's Leo Messi celebrates after scoring aga

SPAIN SOCCER LIGA PRIMERA DIVISION

