Nach dem famosen 7:1 beim AS Rom ist der deutsche Fußball-Meister FCBayern München im Vatikan von Papst Franziskus zu einer Privataudienz empfangen worden. Dabei überreichten die Kapitäne Philipp Lahm und Manuel Neuer sowie Trainer Pep Guardiola dem fußballbegeisterten Papst ein von allen Spielern unterschriebenes Originaltrikot.

Hoher Besuch
10/22/2014

Die Bayern trafen den Papst

Der deutsche Fußball-Meister wurde von Papst Franziskus zu einer Privataudienz empfangen.

