Podolski in Mailand feierlich empfangen

epa04545121 German forward Lukas Podolski (C) arrives at Milan's Airport of Linate in Milan, Italy, 02 January 2015. Inter Milan have agreed final details on signing Arsenal's Lukas Podolski on loan for the rest of the season, Gazzetta dello Sport and other Italian media reported 02 January 2015. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

© Bild: APA/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI