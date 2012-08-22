Play-off: Hitziges Vorspiel für Rapid

Bei PAOK steigt das Hinspiel um den Einzug in die Europa League. Trainer Schöttel hofft, dass der Fußball im Vordergrund steht.
dapdPAOKs fans light flares during a Europa League group D soccer match vs Villarreal at the Toumba stadium in the northern Greek port city of Thessaloniki, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2010. (AP Photo / Giorgos Nissiotis)
ReutersA German tourist sits on a sunbed on the beach of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens May 31, 2012. Greeces sandy resorts, azure waters and ancient temples remain popular, but will not, it seems, be e
APA/KRUGFOTOAPA9067014-2 - 12082012 - SALZBURG - ÖSTERREICH:PZU APA-TEXT SI p3-Bundesliga-Begegnung zwischen Red Bull Sull Salzburg und SK Rapid Wien am Sonntag, 12. August 2012, in Salzburg: Im Bild SK Rapid Wien-Trainer Peter Schöttel. APA-FOTO: KRUGF
REUTERSPAOK Salonikas Stefanos Athanasiadis (L) challenges Udineses Kwadwo Asamoah during their Europa League second leg soccer match at the Toumba stadium in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Grigoris Siamidis (GREECE - Tags: SPOR
APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFERAPA4208873 - 04062011 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: v.l.n.r Walter Horak, Walter Skocik udolf Szanwald während rend der Veranstaltung "Leen aus 5ze 5zehn#34; mit Spielern dern der Nationalmannschafchaft aus 5 Jahrzehnten, am 4.Juni 2011 in
dapdPAOKs fans celebrate prior to the Europa League, round of 32, first leg soccer game between PAOK FC and CSKA Moscow at Toumbas stadium in Thessaloniki, Greece, on Thursday Feb. 17, 2011. )AP Photo/Nikolas Giakoumidis)
APFans of Paok react during a Champions League third qualifying round first leg soccer match between Ajax and PAOK at the Arena Stadium in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Wednesday ,July 28,2010.(AP Photo/Ermindo Armino)
REUTERSPanathinaikos fans cheer during game against CSKA Moscow at their Euroleague Final Four semifinal basketball game in Istanbul May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal (TURKEY - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL)
dapdFussball, Tipp3 Bundesliga, Saison 2010/11, 35. Spieltag, SK Rapid Wien - FK Austria Wien, Sonntag (22.05.11), Hanappi Stadion, Wien: Platzsturm durch die Rapid Fans nach dem Tor zum 0:2. Foto: Andreas Schaad/dapd
REUTERSPAOK Salonika fans are pictured before the Europa league Group A soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane in London, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) TEMPLATE OUT
dapdPAOKs fans celebrate prior to the Europa League, round of 32, first leg soccer game between PAOK FC and PFC CSKA Moscow at Toumbas stadium in Thessaloniki, Greece, on Thursday Feb.17, 2011. (Foto:Giorgos Nissiotis/AP/dapd)
APPAOK Salonikas fans react after the goal against Fenerbahce during their Europa League play-off first leg round soccer match, at the Toumba stadium in the northern Greek port city of Thessaloniki, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2010. PAOK won 1-0. (AP Photo/Nikolas
APA/HELMUT FOHRINGERAPA2743750 - 19082010 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: Rapid Fans während deopauropa-League-Qualifikatiiels hwischen SK Rapid Wien und und Aston Villa am Donnerstag, 19. August 2010, im Gerhard Hanappi-Stadion in Wien. APA-FOTO: HELMUT FOHRINGE
REUTERSRapid Wiens Christopher Trimmel celebrates after scoring against SV Mattersburg during their Austrian league soccer match in Vienna September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hofer (AUSTRIA - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
dapdPAOKs fans light flares during a Europa League group D soccer match vs Villarreal at the Toumba stadium in the northern Greek port city of Thessaloniki, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2010. (AP Photo / Giorgos Nissiotis)