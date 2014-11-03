11/03/2014
Doppelpack von Okotie, 3. Saisontor für Weimann
Die beiden ÖFB-Teamstürmer präsentieren sich treffsicher. Junuzovic und Prödl atmen auf.
Rubin Okotie
GERMANY SOCCER BUNDESLIGA
Werder Bremen's Junuzovic and Schalke 04's Aogo fi
GERMANY SOCCER BUNDESLIGA
GERMANY SOCCER BUNDESLIGA
FC Bayern München - VfB Stuttgart
Bayern's David Alaba from Austria reacts during th…
GERMANY SOCCER BUNDESLIGA
stranzl-000_APA_JONAS GUETTLER.jpg
TRAINING DES ÖFB-TEAMS IN SEEFELD: ZULJ
Liendl & Hoffer
Aston Villa's Andreas Weimann celebrates after sco
marc janko fussball sydney…
Levante's Andreas Ivanschitz celebrates his goal a
Kievís Alexander Dragovic, left, and Aalborgís T…