Fußball-Freudenfest bei S04 und BVB
Die beiden Klubs aus dem Ruhrpott sorgen für einen denkwürdigen Champions League-Abend.
REUTERSSchalke 04s Klaas-Jan Huntelaar celebrates with team mate Ibrahim Afellay (L) after scoring the opening goal against Arsenal during their Champions League Group B soccer match in London October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh (BRITAIN - Tags: SPO
dapdArsenals Aaron Ramsey, part hidden at rear head the ball with FC Schalke 04s Christian Fuchs of Austria during their Champions League group B soccer match between Arsenal and FC Schalke 04 at the Emirates Stadium in London, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012.
dapdArsenals Francis Coquelin, right lies on the ground following a tackle by FC Schalke 04s Marco Hoeger during their Champions League group B soccer match between Arsenal and FC Schalke 04 at the Emirates Stadium in London, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012. (F
REUTERSArsenals Lukas Podolski reacts during the Champions League Group B soccer match against Schalke 04 in London October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
dapdArsenals Lukas Podolski, centre, of Germany falls after a tackle by FC Schalke 04s Marco Hoeger, left and Atsuto Uchida of Japan during their Champions League group B soccer match between Arsenal and FC Schalke 04 at the Emirates Stadium in London, We
EPAepa03445284 Klass-Jan Huntelaar of FC Schalke 04 celebrates after scoring against Arsenal during their UEFA Champions League Group B soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, 24 October 2012. EPA/GERRY PENNY
EPAepa03445312 Ibrahim Afellay of FC Schalke 04 celebrates after scoring against Arsenal during their UEFA Champions League Group B soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, 24 October 2012. EPA/GERRY PENNY
dapdFC Schalke 04 fans hold their teams scarfs up as they watch their team play Arsenal during their Champions League group B soccer match between Arsenal and FC Schalke 04 at the Emirates Stadium in London, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012. (Foto:Kirsty Wiggle
REUTERSBorussia Dortmunds fans wave flags before the start of their Champions League Group D soccer match against Real Madrid at BVB stadium in Dortmund October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
REUTERSBorussia Dortmunds Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring a goal against Real Madrid during their Champions League Group D soccer match at BVB stadium in Dortmund October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCC
dapdReals Christiano Ronaldo gestures to Dortmund supporters after scoring during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012. (Foto:Frank Augstein/AP/dapd)
REUTERSBorussia Dortmunds Mats Hummels kicks out the ball after Real Madrids Cristiano Ronaldo (not seen) scored a goal during their Champions League Group D soccer match at BVB stadium in Dortmund October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMA
REUTERSBorussia Dortmunds Marcel Schmelzer shoots to score a goal against Real Madrid during their Champions League Group D soccer match at BVB stadium in Dortmund October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)