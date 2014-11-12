kurier.at Plus CoronavirusImmoJobs
Anmelden

info

Zinedine Zidane gilt als einer der besten Fußballer aller Zeiten. Weltmeister, Europameister, dreifacher Weltfußballer des Jahres und viele weitere Erfolge stehen auf der Visitenkarte des 42-jährigen Franzosen.

© Deleted - 602154

Seitenwechsel
11/12/2014

Die Trainerflops der ehemaligen Topstars

Von Zidane bis Seedorf: Als Spieler waren sie Weltklasse, als Trainer warten sie noch auf große Erfolge.

von Daniel Lemberger

© Bild: Deleted - 602154

FILE - In this Sunday, July 12, 1998 file photo, F…

© Bild: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Real Madrid's coach Ancelotti and his assistant co

© Bild: APA/EPA/Javier Etxezarreta

SPAIN SOCCER PRIMERA DIVISION

© Bild: Deleted - 602193

Claude Makalele

© Bild: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Bastia's coach Claude Makelele attends his team's

© Bild: Deleted - 602214

Chelsea's manager Jose Mourinho, left, flanked by …

© Bild: Deleted - 602229

Gennaro Gattuso

© Bild: APA/EPA/OLIVIER MAIRE

FILE SOCCER GATTUSO

© Bild: REUTERS/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

FC Sion's Gattuso reacts as he receives a yellow c

© Bild: Deleted - 602277

AC Milan's Clarence Seedorf raises the trophy alof…

© Bild: APA/EPA/MAURIZIO DEGL'INNOCENTI

FILE ITALY SOCCER MILAN

© Bild: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

AC Milan's coach Inzaghi reacts during their Itali

© Bild: Deleted - 602319

AC Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari, of Ghana, back…

© Bild: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Kahn of Bayern Munich is showered with beer after

© Bild: EPA/PETER STEFFEN

GERMANY VALERIEN ISMAEL

© Bild: EPA/Roland Schlager

EURO 2008: BEST OF DONNERSTAG, 12. JUNI 2008

© Bild: APA/DIETMAR STIPLOVSEK

FUSSBALL: ERSTE LIGA / CASHPOINT SCR ALTACH - SV M

© Bild: Deleted - 602388

Pep Guardiola

| Stand: 11/12/2014, 09:07